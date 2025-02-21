Lopez had 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 win over the Clippers.

Lopez delivered a productive performance on the offensive end while tying the game-high mark in blocks. The big man has now recorded multiple swats in 32 of his 53 regular-season outings. Moreover, the veteran has also racked up nine games with 20 or more points this season. Lopez went through a rough stretch shooting the rock prior to the All-Star break, and entering Thursday's contest he had shot only 45.2 percent from the field since Jan. 1. He has averaged 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.8 assists in 28.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.