Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and will be sidelined indefinitely, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard has already missed the club's last three outings and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period due to the blood clot. The superstar is on blood-thinning medication and will go through a "weekly process of strict criteria to ensure that it is safe for him to return to play," according to Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. Ryan Rollins, Gary Trent and Kevin Porter will likely continue to receive an uptick in playing time due to Lillard being sidelined. There is a "great deal of optimism that he will return this season," per Nehm. However, if the veteran point guard is unable to return before the end of the regular season, he'll finish with averages of 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 36.1 minutes per game in 58 regular-season appearances.