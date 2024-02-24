Lillard produced 21 points (8-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 112-107 win over Minnesota.

Lillard had a rough shooting performance, as he needed 23 shots to score 21 points and also missed six of his eight attempts from beyond the arc, but the star floor general still delivered an impressive stat line, ending just one rebound shy of a triple-double. Unlike during most of his Portland era, Lillard doesn't have to do the heavy lifting on most nights, as he shares the scoring load with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but even in that scenario where he profiles as a No. 2 option on offense, Lillard remains an elite fantasy contributor. He's averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.