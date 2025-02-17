Lillard (hamstring) will start for Shaq's OGs against Candace's Rising Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, per the NBA broadcast.

Lillard will play in his ninth All-Star game despite missing the Bucks' last game due to a hamstring injury. Lillard is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 36.5 minutes per game.