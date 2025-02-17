Lillard (hamstring) will start for Shaq's OGs against Candace's Rising Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, per the NBA broadcast.
Lillard will play in his ninth All-Star game despite missing the Bucks' last game due to a hamstring injury. Lillard is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 36.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Likely to play against Minnesota•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Pours in 38 against Golden State•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Playing Monday vs. Golden State•
-
Bucks' Damian Lillard: Listed questionable for Monday•