Lillard (calf) will not play during Thursday's game at the Pacers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Thursday marks Lillard's first absence of the season, so how coach Adrian Griffin responds remains to be seen. More minutes should certainly be available for Cameron Payne, and Lindell Wigginton may get the first action of his career. Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo also figure to handle the ball more.