Beverley ended with one point (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to Memphis.

Beverley has played at least 12 minutes in four straight games since joining the Bucks, averaging 3.8 points, 2.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 steals during that stretch. The veteran isn't going to be a fantasy-relevant player for his new squad, but his defensive prowess should help him carve out a consistent bench role behind Damian Lillard.