Dosunmu (shoulder) has the green light ahead of training camp, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reported Monday.

Dosunmu underwent season-ending surgery in March to address left shoulder instability, but he's been doing 5-on-5 since August. He did find himself in some trade rumors over the offseason, but that noise has quieted considerably. Dosunmu is expected to be the favorite to start at small forward to open the 2025-26 season.