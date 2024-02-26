Dosunmu contributed 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 victory over the Pelicans.

Dosunmu has scored in double digits in each of his last 10 appearances as a starter, and it's safe to say he's going through the most productive stretch of his career, including a career-best 29-point effort against the Hawks on Feb. 12. He's averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game since the beginning of February.