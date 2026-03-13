site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Matas Buzelis: Getting green light vs. LA
Buzelis (ankle) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Lakers.
Buzelis entered the day with a probable tag and has since been upgraded to available. He's fresh off a career-high 41-point night Tuesday in a 130-124 overtime victory against Golden State.
