Buzelis notched 21 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 victory over Detroit.

Buzelis was in hot demand during fantasy drafts and he certainly lived up to the hype on Opening Night. His starting role was never in doubt heading into the season with Patrick Williams comfortably behind him, and as was the case in the preseason, a lot of the offense ran through the second-year forward. Buzelis appears poised for a potential breakout season as a source of points, three-pointers, rebounds and blocks.