Garland (hamstring) is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Cayleigh Griffin of Bally Sports reports.

Garland was initially tabbed questionable for Wednesday's tilt with a hamstring injury. However, he managed to participate in shootaround Wednesday morning and will give it a go in Brooklyn. While Garland could have his minutes monitored, there has been no report of him being limited.

