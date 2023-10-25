Garland (hamstring) is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Cayleigh Griffin of Bally Sports reports.
Garland was initially tabbed questionable for Wednesday's tilt with a hamstring injury. However, he managed to participate in shootaround Wednesday morning and will give it a go in Brooklyn. While Garland could have his minutes monitored, there has been no report of him being limited.
