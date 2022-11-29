Garland supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 100-88 loss to Toronto.

Garland finished with his second straight double-double, leading the Cavaliers in dishes while posting a team-high-tying point total. Garland has five double-doubles this season, accomplishing the feat in three of his last four outings.