Garland compiled 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 123-121 loss to the 76ers.
Garland posted his first game with 20-plus points across eight appearances since returning from a broken jaw. He entered Monday's contest limping to 25.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc on 4.0 threes per game over that span, so perhaps his performance will snap his funk from deep.
