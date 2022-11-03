Garland logged 29 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime victory over the Celtics.

Garland was expected to have some minutes limitations Wednesday but tallied 25 minutes in the second half and overtime. He started hot, making five of his first seven shot attempts, including four three-pointers. It was the first time that Garland and Donovan Mitchell played a full game together as teammates and each produced at least 25 points.