Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dealing with contusion
Garland sustained a contusion on his left great toe Monday and will be re-evaluated further, the Cavaliers announced Wednesday.
There isn't a ton of clarity from this report, but the fact that the injury is being called a contusion is great news for Cleveland. Garland will receive daily treatment and will continue with his previously established post-surgery management plan. Garland has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game, and it seems like Thursday's game against the Raptors would be wishful thinking.
