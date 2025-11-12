Garland sustained a contusion on his left great toe Monday and will be re-evaluated further, the Cavaliers announced Wednesday.

There isn't a ton of clarity from this report, but the fact that the injury is being called a contusion is great news for Cleveland. Garland will receive daily treatment and will continue with his previously established post-surgery management plan. Garland has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game, and it seems like Thursday's game against the Raptors would be wishful thinking.