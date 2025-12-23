Garland racked up 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 139-132 win over the Hornets.

Garland has been shooting the lights out from distance over the past four games, going 17-for-32 from beyond the arc, and he's been impressive as a playmaker as well. Over that four-game stretch, Garland has put up top-50 numbers with averages of 23.0 points, 7.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 triples and 1.3 steals per contest. He clearly felt healthy during Monday's matchup, and he stated after the game that he intends to play in the second half of his team's back-to-back Tuesday against the Pelicans, per Danny Cunningham of Locked on Cavs.