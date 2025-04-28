Garland (toe), who is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Heat, will go through his pregame warmup and be a game-time decision, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Garland missed Saturday's Game 3 win over the Heat due to a lingering left great toe sprain, and he was limited during Sunday's practice. If the star point guard remains on the shelf for Game 4, Sam Merrill and Ty Jerome are candidates for an increased role. Dean Wade also saw an uptick in playing time due to Garland being sidelined in Game 3.