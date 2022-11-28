Garland finished Sunday's 102-94 win over Detroit with 19 points (4-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes.

Garland was wildly inefficient from the floor in the win, although salvaged his night with a game-high 10 assists. It was just his fourth double-double of the season, a number that has certainly been impacted by the arrival of Donovan Mitchell. With that said, he has now scored in double-digits in all but one game thus far and appears to be developing nice chemistry with Mitchell. Outside of some inconsistent shooting, managers should be very happy with what he has been able to deliver on a nightly basis.