Garland dropped 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Thursday's 137-115 win over the Hawks.

The newly minted All-Star paced his team as a scorer and playmaker in the blowout victory. He also joined Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill with the most steals, rounding out what was a solid all-around effort. Garland has been good all season but really started to gain steam in January, averaging 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 threes while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from behind the arc.