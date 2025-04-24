Garland had 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds and nine assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 victory over the Heat in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Cleveland's backcourt has dominated this series so far, and the Cavaliers will carry a 2-0 lead into Game 3 in Miami on Saturday. Through two games, Garland is averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 three-pointers on 51.6 percent shooting from the field.