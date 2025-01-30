Garland (rest) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Heat.
Garland will return to action Thursday after missing Wednesday's contest due to rest purposes. The star guard should reclaim his starting spot from Jaylon Tyson against Atlanta.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Leads way offensively in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Leads near-comeback effort•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another excellent performance•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another 20-point performance•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Team-high 20 points in rout•