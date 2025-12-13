Garland produced 18 points (6-17 FG, 0-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 130-126 win over the Wizards.

Donovan Mitchell stole the show with a 48-point performance Friday, but Garland still found a way to post a decent stat line despite struggling with his shot. The star floor general has been playing regularly in recent weeks but has faced some limitations, although the fact that he's logged over 30 minutes in his last two games bodes well for the future. Garland has scored at least 15 points in four of his last five outings.