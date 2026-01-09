Garland (hand) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland was added to the injury report earlier in the day with a right hand contusion, but he was spotted going through his normal warmups about one hour before tipoff and has since been given the green light to play. He's coming off an impressive 29-point performance against Indiana, his best showing since Dec. 19.