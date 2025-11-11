Garland won't return to Monday's game against the Heat due to a left great toe injury, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Garland exited to the locker room with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter and was ruled out shortly thereafter. He'll finish with 11 points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes. The star point guard underwent surgery on the same toe in June and may have aggravated the injury, which doesn't bode well for his status ahead of Wednesday's rematch against Miami.