Mobley recorded 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 87-83 Summer League win over the Bulls.

Mobley struggled from the field Thursday but led the Cavaliers in rebounding. The second-year big man will likely spend most of next season with the G League as a two-way player.