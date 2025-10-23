Simons notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 loss to the 76ers.

The Celtics opted to start Payton Pritchard on Wednesday, but Simons was still able to provide a spark off the bench in his Celtics debut. The two guards will likely be battling for Boston's top spot at point guard throughout the year, and Simons showed in the season opener that he is capable of being productive from the second unit.