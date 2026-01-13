Simons racked up 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 98-96 loss to Indiana.

Simons scored at least 15 points for the fifth time in the past six games, salvaging what was otherwise another empty night. While the scoring has been a little better, he has struggled to contribute elsewhere, averaging 3.5 assists with zero steals during that six-game span. At best, he should be viewed as a streamer for points and threes.