White logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one block over 30 minutes during the Celtics' 126-105 win over the Lakers on Friday.

White set the tone Friday with three triples in the first quarter, and his 19 points were second most on the Celtics behind Jaylen Brown (30). It was the second consecutive game (and third time this season) that White tallied five or more three-pointers. He struggled from deep to open the 2025-26 regular season, but over his last five outings he has connected on 41.5 percent of his three-point attempts on 10.6 3PA/G.