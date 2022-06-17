White produced two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 16 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 loss to the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

White logged an ugly minus-26 in the box score and was erased ever since a noteworthy 16-point performance in Game 4. Never overly regarded for his scoring, White formed an excellent defensive tandem with Marcus Smart and remains under contract with Boston through 2025. There's no inclination he won't be back next year and the 27-year-old will look to grow through polishing his offensive role this offseason.