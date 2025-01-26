White (shin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
White likely picked up the injury during the Celtics' 122-107 win over the Mavericks. Sam Hauser and Al Horford (toe) would be the top two candidates to enter the Celtics' starting lineup if White is unable to play.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Improved performance Saturday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Available vs. Dallas•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Puts up 20 points in OT win•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Pops for 21 in Saturday's loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Scoring struggles continue•