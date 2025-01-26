Now Playing

White (shin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

White likely picked up the injury during the Celtics' 122-107 win over the Mavericks. Sam Hauser and Al Horford (toe) would be the top two candidates to enter the Celtics' starting lineup if White is unable to play.

