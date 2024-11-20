Brown provided 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 victory over Cleveland.

Despite struggling with his shot, Brown was clutch during the fourth quarter as Boston surged for the victory. The veteran wing also led the Celtics with his eight dimes. In what might be an Eastern Conference Finals preview, the Celtics needed top efforts from both Brown and Jayson Tatum to beat the formerly undefeated Cavs. Through 11 games, Brown is averaging what would be a career-high 4.4 assists per contest. After two nights of rest, the 12-3 Celtics will next travel to Washington for a Friday night battle with the Wizards.