Tatum racked up 32 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 15-17 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-97 victory over the Magic.

Tatum went back to the locker room after bumping heads with Jamal Cain in the first quarter, but the Celtics' superstar was able to return and recorded his third 30-plus point outing of the season. Tatum made another massive impact from the charity stripe, attempting 17 or more free throws for the second time in 2026-27, and has now dished out at least six assists in every contest. His struggles from beyond the arc continued, however, but he'll continue providing contributions across the board as the unquestioned leader in Boston.