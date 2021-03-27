Wagner made his Celtics debut in Boston's 122-114 win over the Bucks on Friday, finishing with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and five rebounds in 10 minutes.

Head coach Brad Stevens said prior to the game that Wagner was unlikely to play one day after being acquired from Washington, but the Celtics' shortage of healthy centers likely prompted Stevens to change his plans. Wagner wasn't especially effective, posting a minus-8 during his time on the court while missing three of his four shots and committing three turnovers. Once Tristan Thompson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is cleared to return, Wagner isn't a sure bet to stick in Stevens' rotation.