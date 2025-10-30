Queta closed Wednesday's 125-105 win over Cleveland with 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes.

Queta has been a steady source of rebounds, averaging nine to start the season (and has logged at least 10 in consecutive contests). He also has been a source of defensive production, averaging 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals so far. Look for Queta to continue producing a similar statline Thursday against the 76ers.