Celtics' Neemias Queta: Double-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta closed Wednesday's 125-105 win over Cleveland with 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes.
Queta has been a steady source of rebounds, averaging nine to start the season (and has logged at least 10 in consecutive contests). He also has been a source of defensive production, averaging 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals so far. Look for Queta to continue producing a similar statline Thursday against the 76ers.
