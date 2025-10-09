Celtics' Neemias Queta: Inactive Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Queta (rest) was on the inactive list for Wednesday's exhibition versus the Grizzlies.
It's unclear why Queta was rested for Boston's preseason opener, but he doesn't figure to be a significant part of the rotation, anyway. His next chance to play will come Friday in Toronto.
More News
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Sees four minutes in Game 6•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Strong off bench in defeat•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Used sparingly again in win•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Muted role continues•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Celtics' Neemias Queta: Promoted to starting role•