Queta (rest) will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Raptors.

After missing Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Queta will be back on the floor. He joins Payton Pritchard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Minott and Chris Boucher in the first five.

