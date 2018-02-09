Clippers' Austin Rivers: Starting at point guard Friday
Rivers (heel) is starting at point guard for the injured Milos Teodosic (foot) for Friday's contest against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Rivers will start after missing the past 18 games due to a heel bruise. It's unclear if he'll be limited in any way, though it wouldn't be surprising if coach Doc Rivers opted to ease the guard back into action. On the season, Rivers is averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 32.7 minutes.
