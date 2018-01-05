Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will be sidelined two weeks

Rivers has been diagnosed with a bruised heel and will be out for two weeks, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

What was originally thought to simply be a sore right Achilles has turned out to be a bruised heel, which will sideline Rivers at least two weeks before he's re-evaluated. In the meantime, Milos Teodosic, Jawun Evans, Lou Williams and C.J. Williams will seemingly continue to see extra run.