Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will be sidelined two weeks
Rivers has been diagnosed with a bruised heel and will be out for two weeks, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
What was originally thought to simply be a sore right Achilles has turned out to be a bruised heel, which will sideline Rivers at least two weeks before he's re-evaluated. In the meantime, Milos Teodosic, Jawun Evans, Lou Williams and C.J. Williams will seemingly continue to see extra run.
More News
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Misses shootaround, remains questionable•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Out Sunday, likely to play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable Sunday•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Considered day-to-day•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...