Lopez accumulated three points (1-12 FG, 1-12 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 118-101 victory over the Jazz.

It was a dreadful shooting display by Lopez, who saw fewer minutes than Yanic Konan Niederhauser on Thursday. Lopez should remain the top center while Ivica Zubac (ankle) is on the shelf, but it appears head coach Tyronn Lue is comfortable riding a hot-hand approach when applicable. Lopez has averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game in his last five outings (all starts).