Lopez ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over 11 minutes during Sunday's 120-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Lopez went scoreless for just the second time this season, which can partly be attributed to teammate Ivica Zubac's monster 33-point, 18-rebound explosion. While Lopez's role backing up Zubac is secure, there is no guarantee of how much time he will be on the court, which makes him a relatively unreliable option in most fantasy leagues.