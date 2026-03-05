default-cbs-image
Garland is out for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left toe injury management.

Garland will take a seat for the first half of the team's back-to-back after logging 24 minutes Wednesday night against the Pacers. Look for Kris Dunn and Kobe Sanders to continue to benefit in terms of minutes with Garland sidelined Friday.

