Clippers' Darius Garland: Getting rest day Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland is out for Friday's game against the Spurs due to left toe injury management.
Garland will take a seat for the first half of the team's back-to-back after logging 24 minutes Wednesday night against the Pacers. Look for Kris Dunn and Kobe Sanders to continue to benefit in terms of minutes with Garland sidelined Friday.
