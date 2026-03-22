Garland ended Saturday's 138-131 overtime win over Dallas with 41 points (15-24 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Garland was cleared to return for Saturday's game after a one-game absence due to left toe injury management. The veteran point guard made a big impact in his return, becoming the first Clippers player in franchise history with 40-plus points, 10-plus assists and seven-plus three-pointers in a game. This is the kind of production the Clippers were envisioning with Garland after acquiring him from the Cavaliers in early February in exchange for James Harden. Since making his Clippers debut March 2, Garland has averaged 21.4 points, 7.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 threes and 1.1 steals over 28.4 minutes per game.