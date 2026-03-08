Garland will start against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.

After coming off the bench in his first two appearances for the Clippers, the 26-year-old point guard will join the first unit in place of Kobe Sanders. Garland has averaged 12.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per contest with Los Angeles this season.