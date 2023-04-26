Gordon logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and three assists over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 136-130 loss to Phoenix in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Gordon mattered very little in the loss, rounding out a disappointing end to the season for the Clippers. Despite having carved out a relatively consistent role for himself, Gordon still offered only a limited amount of value as a perimeter scoring option. His future, no matter where he lands next season, is not one full of upside, but one where he will serve as a microwave scorer, called upon as required.