Zubac (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Zubac will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. The 28-year-old big man has started each of his last five appearances, averaging 12.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.4 minutes per game during that span.

