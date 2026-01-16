Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Available Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zubac (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Zubac will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a sprained left ankle. The 28-year-old big man has started each of his last five appearances, averaging 12.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.4 minutes per game during that span.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Could play Friday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Out with ankle sprain•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Hauls in team-high 11 boards•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts another double-double in loss•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Logs double-double in starting role•