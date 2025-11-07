Zubac collected 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Thursday's 115-102 loss to the Suns.

Zubac was the clear bright spot among LA's starting five, leading the team in both points and rebounds on the way to his third double-double of the season. This was a nice bounce-back performance across the board from the 28-year-old, who had totaled 16 points in his previous two appearances to begin November.