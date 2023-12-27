Harden supplied 29 points (8-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 113-104 victory over the Hornets.

Harden didn't do much after intermission, but he was unstoppable in the first half with 20 points. With Kawhi Leonard (hip) missing his third game in a row, Harden has been able to put up at least 13 field-goal attempts in each contest, but he could take a step back as a scorer and function primarily as a facilitator once Leonard is back in the fold.