Wall (rest/ankle) won't play Tuesday against the Raptors, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Wall missed Friday's game with a right ankle sprain, but he returned to action Monday, posting 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes off the bench. His absence for the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back set Tuesday is expected to be precautionary, so as of now, it's safe to assume the veteran point guard will be back in action Thursday against the Celtics.