Beverley (calf) has officially been ruled out for Saturday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley continues to recover from a calf injury. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the Nets, In his absence, look for Landry Shamet and Reggie Jackson to continue seeing most of the minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Could be out 'a couple games'•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Out Thursday vs. Mavs•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Exits with sore calf•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Starting, still on minutes limit•
-
Clippers' Patrick Beverley: Scores 12 points in return•