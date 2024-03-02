George (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
George is set to return from a two-game absence. Barring any setbacks, the star wing figures to be in line for his usual workload. As a result, Amir Coffey will likely return to his reserve role.
